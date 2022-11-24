Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is 0.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.94 and a high of $35.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.31% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.49, the stock is 5.18% and 19.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.29% off its SMA200. TRN registered 5.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.73%.

The stock witnessed a 24.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.76%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has around 5845 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.99. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.61% and -13.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.70M, and float is at 80.69M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Madison Brian D, the company’s EVP Services Operations. SEC filings show that Madison Brian D sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $34.19 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62953.0 shares.

Trinity Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 3,780,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $28.45 per share for $107.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90847.0 shares of the TRN stock.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading -7.59% down over the past 12 months and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 15.38% higher over the same period. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -2.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.