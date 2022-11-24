UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is -35.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.14 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.51% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.26% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is 1.51% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -11.77% off its SMA200. UMH registered -25.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.69%.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.38%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $958.35M and $193.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 391.56. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.42% and -35.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Analyst Forecasts

UMH Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.30% this year

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.89M, and float is at 51.68M with Short Float at 1.85%.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANDY SAMUEL A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LANDY SAMUEL A bought 59 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $16.88 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10280.0 shares.

UMH Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that LANDY SAMUEL A (President and CEO) bought a total of 59 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $16.88 per share for $1000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the UMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR (Director) acquired 59 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $1000.0. The insider now directly holds 21,633 shares of UMH Properties Inc. (UMH).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) that is trading -26.12% down over the past 12 months and Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is -15.17% lower over the same period. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is -7.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.