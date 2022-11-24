Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is -11.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $5.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.37% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 59.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.09, the stock is -2.49% and 14.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 30.37% off its SMA200. VKTX registered -26.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.41%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.54%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 102.48% and -29.12% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.50M, and float is at 67.77M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $2.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is trading 20.69% up over the past 12 months and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) that is -55.08% lower over the same period.