Which institution holds the most shares in Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is 9.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.45 and a high of $50.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVT stock was last observed hovering at around $44.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $45.21, the stock is 6.66% and 13.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 6.48% off its SMA200. AVT registered 15.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.10%.

The stock witnessed a 11.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.22%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $25.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.53% and -9.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 259.80% this year

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.05M, and float is at 90.90M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Avnet Inc. (AVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liguori Thomas, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $45.03 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30066.0 shares.

Avnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Liguori Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 24,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $43.92 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54287.0 shares of the AVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Liguori Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,161 shares at an average price of $44.73 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 78,508 shares of Avnet Inc. (AVT).

Avnet Inc. (AVT): Who are the competitors?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is -14.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.