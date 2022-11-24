Which institution holds the most shares in Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 32.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.59 and a high of $49.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $48.08, the stock is 4.18% and 14.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 20.54% off its SMA200. CMC registered 36.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.19%.

The stock witnessed a 7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.30%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 12483 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $8.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.18% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 193.90% this year

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.76M, and float is at 116.03M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRISON TY L, the company’s SVP Operations. SEC filings show that GARRISON TY L sold 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $46.04 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that GARRISON TY L (SVP Operations) sold a total of 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $45.76 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, GARRISON TY L (SVP Operations) disposed off 696 shares at an average price of $43.75 for $30450.0. The insider now directly holds 133,939 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 1.56% up over the past 12 months and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is -42.49% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 25.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.