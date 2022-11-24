Which institution holds the most shares in Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) is -41.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $5.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GROY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is 11.56% and 14.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -7.69% off its SMA200. GROY registered -42.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.59%.

The stock witnessed a 12.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.33%, and is 8.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $411.47M and $3.27M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.02% and -44.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.37M, and float is at 103.71M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that is 3.83% higher over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -4.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.