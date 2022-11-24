Which institution holds the most shares in Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) is -55.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $5.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIXX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 2.11% and 3.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.84% off its SMA200. FIXX registered -68.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.29%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.18%, and is -20.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.60% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $97.96M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.62% and -69.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.45M, and float is at 52.23M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohn Gabriel, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Cohn Gabriel sold 1,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $3.78 per share for a total of $6279.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2629.0 shares.

Homology Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Seymour Albert (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,661 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $3.78 per share for $6279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FIXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Kelly Timothy P (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,406 shares at an average price of $3.78 for $5315.0. The insider now directly holds 2,224 shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX).