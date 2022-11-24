Which institution holds the most shares in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is 19.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.77 and a high of $49.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NJR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.53% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.12% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.25, the stock is 8.78% and 14.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 11.59% off its SMA200. NJR registered 26.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.65%.

The stock witnessed a 14.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.46%, and is 9.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has around 1251 employees, a market worth around $4.50B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.66 and Fwd P/E is 18.14. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.94% and -1.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.15M, and float is at 95.75M with Short Float at 4.65%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Migliaccio Patrick J., the company’s Senior VP and COO, NJNG. SEC filings show that Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $49.16 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40169.0 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Migliaccio Patrick J. (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold a total of 2,690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $45.25 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36016.0 shares of the NJR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, DEGRAFFENREIDT JAMES H JR (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $38.04 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 8,016 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR).

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 6.18% up over the past 12 months and South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) that is 42.92% higher over the same period. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 2.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.