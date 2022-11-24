Which institution holds the most shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -69.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $20.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -0.97% and -38.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -59.86% off its SMA200. NGM registered -71.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.69%.

The stock witnessed a 13.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.20%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $433.97M and $58.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.53% and -73.36% from its 52-week high.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.62M, and float is at 64.61M with Short Float at 3.34%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLUMN GROUP L P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLUMN GROUP L P bought 4,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $21646.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.01% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is -19.46% lower over the same period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is -14.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.