Which institution holds the most shares in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is -4.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $13.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VGR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is 3.11% and 11.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 0.80% off its SMA200. VGR registered -6.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.39%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 8.48. Distance from 52-week low is 26.62% and -18.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Analyst Forecasts

Vector Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.86M, and float is at 131.04M with Short Float at 3.67%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBOW BENNETT S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEBOW BENNETT S sold 246,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $10.73 per share for a total of $2.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vector Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) sold a total of 66,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $10.73 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60677.0 shares of the VGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) disposed off 170,000 shares at an average price of $10.37 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 957,278 shares of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is 9.44% higher over the past 12 months. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is -57.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.