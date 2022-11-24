Which institution holds the most shares in Visteon Corporation (VC)

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) is 33.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.82 and a high of $152.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VC stock was last observed hovering at around $149.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.96% off the consensus price target high of $161.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -42.49% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.19, the stock is 7.47% and 16.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 29.79% off its SMA200. VC registered 21.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.92%.

The stock witnessed a 16.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.23%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Visteon Corporation (VC) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $3.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.92 and Fwd P/E is 19.73. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.84% and -2.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Visteon Corporation (VC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visteon Corporation (VC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visteon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 171.90% this year

Visteon Corporation (VC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.10M, and float is at 27.89M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Visteon Corporation (VC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Visteon Corporation (VC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TREADWELL DAVID L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TREADWELL DAVID L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $140.59 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3003.0 shares.

Visteon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Trecker Kristin (Senior Vice President & CHRO) sold a total of 6,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $126.44 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4022.0 shares of the VC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Vallance Robert R (Senior Vice President) disposed off 8,471 shares at an average price of $125.25 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 16,868 shares of Visteon Corporation (VC).

Visteon Corporation (VC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lear Corporation (LEA) that is trading -20.75% down over the past 12 months and Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is -37.22% lower over the same period. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is -26.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.