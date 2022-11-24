Which institution holds the most shares in ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) is -31.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $30.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.96% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.17, the stock is 4.53% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -8.41% off its SMA200. ZIP registered -41.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.12%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.18%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $914.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.85 and Fwd P/E is 37.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.60% and -43.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZipRecruiter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.06M, and float is at 52.83M with Short Float at 10.68%.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 2,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $16.33 per share for a total of $39862.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72832.0 shares.

ZipRecruiter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 1,787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $17.72 per share for $31666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75273.0 shares of the ZIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 1,786 shares at an average price of $17.30 for $30898.0. The insider now directly holds 77,060 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -26.68% down over the past 12 months. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) is -19.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.