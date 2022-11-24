Which Institutions Own Shares In Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) is -55.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.08 and a high of $61.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCYC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $27.18, the stock is 3.88% and 11.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 0.73% off its SMA200. BCYC registered -50.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.79%.

The stock witnessed a 9.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.46%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $799.09M and $15.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 125.00% and -55.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.68M, and float is at 26.74M with Short Float at 10.44%.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Legault Pierre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Legault Pierre sold 97,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $58.01 per share for a total of $5.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Legault Pierre (Director) sold a total of 44,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $57.11 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BCYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Legault Pierre (Director) disposed off 7,603 shares at an average price of $57.02 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -4.37% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.01% higher over the same period.