Which Institutions Own Shares In EPR Properties (EPR)?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is -14.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.58 and a high of $56.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.79% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.48% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.59, the stock is 3.53% and 5.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -13.91% off its SMA200. EPR registered -19.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.93%.

The stock witnessed a 5.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.84%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

EPR Properties (EPR) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $634.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.74 and Fwd P/E is 16.11. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.38% and -28.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

EPR Properties (EPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPR Properties (EPR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPR Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.60% this year

EPR Properties (EPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.02M, and float is at 73.84M with Short Float at 2.62%.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at EPR Properties (EPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ziegler Caixia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $45.14 per share for a total of $22570.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

EPR Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Peterson Mark Alan (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 4,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $55.02 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98700.0 shares of the EPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Peterson Mark Alan (EVP & CFO) disposed off 4,709 shares at an average price of $53.08 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 103,243 shares of EPR Properties (EPR).

EPR Properties (EPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -18.82% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 4.70% higher over the same period. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -9.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.