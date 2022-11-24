Which Institutions Own Shares In First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) is -8.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.76 and a high of $17.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.65, the stock is 1.64% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 2.34% off its SMA200. FCF registered -9.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.04%.

The stock witnessed a 3.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.54%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has around 1393 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $307.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 41.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.81% and -16.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.00% this year

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.19M, and float is at 91.79M with Short Float at 2.99%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading 14.60% up over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is 1.52% higher over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is 14.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.