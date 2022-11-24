Which Institutions Own Shares In Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)?

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.57% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.57% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -7.00% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -10.27% off its SMA200. FTK registered 30.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.08%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.60%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $81.39M and $100.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.22. Profit margin for the company is -39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.19% and -45.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.70%).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.31M, and float is at 72.98M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GIBSON JOHN W JR, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $4760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Flotek Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that GIBSON JOHN W JR (CEO and President) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $0.99 per share for $3960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the FTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GIBSON JOHN W JR (CEO and President) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $4120.0. The insider now directly holds 882,780 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 19.89% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 64.91% higher over the same period. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -35.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.