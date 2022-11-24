Which Institutions Own Shares In Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)?

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $13.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $10.22, the stock is -7.02% and -3.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -6.27% off its SMA200. GEL registered -14.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.76%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.72%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has around 1903 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $2.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.30% and -23.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.58M, and float is at 106.38M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flynn Edward T, the company’s President, Genesis Alkali, LLC. SEC filings show that Flynn Edward T bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $10.02 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Genesis Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Davison James E (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $9.48 per share for $94762.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.71 million shares of the GEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Davison James E (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 2,697,890 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 5.50% up over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 94.05% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 110.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.