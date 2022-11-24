Which Institutions Own Shares In Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)?

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) is 6.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.33 and a high of $64.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GKOS stock was last observed hovering at around $47.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $47.44, the stock is -7.32% and -10.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -7.01% off its SMA200. GKOS registered 1.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.11%.

The stock witnessed a -12.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.79%, and is -5.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has around 727 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $284.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.33% and -26.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.50% this year

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.61M, and float is at 45.82M with Short Float at 9.09%.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kliman Gilbert H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kliman Gilbert H sold 3,362 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $53.01 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading -39.81% down over the past 12 months and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is -19.69% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 9.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.