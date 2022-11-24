Which Institutions Own Shares In Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is -97.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNLN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.92% off the consensus price target high of $7.90 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -16.21% and -63.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -90.99% off its SMA200. GNLN registered -98.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.77%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -71.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.65%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $7.07M and $183.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.20% and -98.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.80% this year

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.80M, and float is at 7.15M with Short Float at 10.55%.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenfeld Adam, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schoenfeld Adam sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $11009.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36244.0 shares.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Schoenfeld Adam (Director) sold a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $0.36 per share for $11718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69244.0 shares of the GNLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Schoenfeld Adam (Director) disposed off 33,000 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $11540.0. The insider now directly holds 102,244 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN).