Which Institutions Own Shares In Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY)?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) is 34.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.54 and a high of $61.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRMY stock was last observed hovering at around $57.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.01% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.58% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.50, the stock is 1.67% and 13.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 21.32% off its SMA200. HRMY registered 51.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.10%.

The stock witnessed a 11.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.62%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $400.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.52 and Fwd P/E is 21.29. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.32% and -6.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 152.10% this year

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.23M, and float is at 58.29M with Short Float at 9.90%.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nielsen Jack, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nielsen Jack sold 31,902 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $57.60 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.81 million shares.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Nielsen Jack (Director) sold a total of 24,898 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $57.08 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.85 million shares of the HRMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Nielsen Jack (Director) disposed off 20,800 shares at an average price of $57.00 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,871,061 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) that is trading 32.38% up over the past 12 months and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is 16.76% higher over the same period. Organon & Co. (OGN) is -20.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.