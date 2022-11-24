Which Institutions Own Shares In Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) is 58.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.71 and a high of $58.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMO stock was last observed hovering at around $57.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $57.34, the stock is 3.18% and 14.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 18.71% off its SMA200. IMO registered 64.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.92%.

The stock witnessed a 18.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.86%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $35.75B and $57.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 5.94. Distance from 52-week low is 80.83% and -2.79% from its 52-week high.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Analyst Forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 198.50% this year

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 625.30M, and float is at 149.47M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is 44.47% higher over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 79.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.