Which Institutions Own Shares In Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)?

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) is 74.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.26 and a high of $278.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $231.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.83% off its average median price target of $284.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.6% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.92% higher than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $229.02, the stock is 2.45% and 3.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 42.08% off its SMA200. KRTX registered 73.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.66%.

The stock witnessed a 6.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.95%, and is -0.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $7.85B and $42.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 148.23% and -17.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.80%).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.40% this year

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.35M, and float is at 31.89M with Short Float at 5.09%.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ignelzi Troy A., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ignelzi Troy A. sold 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $225.85 per share for a total of $3.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9970.0 shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Miller Andrew Craig (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $225.98 per share for $3.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25500.0 shares of the KRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Brannan Stephen K. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $216.00 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.08% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 34.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.