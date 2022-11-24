Which Institutions Own Shares In Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) is -30.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.44 and a high of $211.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $141.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.67% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.16% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -69.68% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.23, the stock is 12.01% and 14.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 5.07% off its SMA200. SLAB registered -27.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.94%.

The stock witnessed a 19.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has around 1667 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $975.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.27 and Fwd P/E is 39.34. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.79% and -31.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.80% this year

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.08M, and float is at 32.24M with Short Float at 8.21%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richardson Nina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Richardson Nina sold 1,351 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $145.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6820.0 shares.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Wyatt Christy (Director) sold a total of 1,495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $134.44 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5222.0 shares of the SLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, BOCK WILLIAM G (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $146.70 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 31,468 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -7.26% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -7.09% lower over the same period. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is -66.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.