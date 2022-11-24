Which Institutions Own Shares In Universal Display Corporation (OLED)?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is -32.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.41 and a high of $178.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLED stock was last observed hovering at around $110.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.02% off the consensus price target high of $191.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -35.05% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.74, the stock is 7.26% and 10.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -9.79% off its SMA200. OLED registered -25.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.69%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.20%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $5.24B and $593.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.70 and Fwd P/E is 26.77. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.86% and -38.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Display Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.40M, and float is at 43.41M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Universal Display Corporation (OLED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comparin Cynthia Jane, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Comparin Cynthia Jane sold 3,628 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $109.88 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Universal Display Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that LACERTE LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $110.08 per share for $3.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the OLED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D (EVP and CFO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $107.25 for $5.36 million. The insider now directly holds 106,335 shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED): Who are the competitors?

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 29.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.