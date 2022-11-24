Which Institutions Own Shares In Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is -2.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.13 and a high of $105.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTFC stock was last observed hovering at around $89.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.63% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.41% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.78, the stock is -3.16% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 0.43% off its SMA200. WTFC registered -8.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.87%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.98%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has around 5239 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.08 and Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.62% and -15.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.00% this year

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.74M, and float is at 59.96M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STOEHR DAVID L, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that STOEHR DAVID L sold 2,215 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $92.45 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11266.0 shares.

Wintrust Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that HACKETT H PATRICK JR (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $91.23 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40037.0 shares of the WTFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, CRANE TIMOTHY (PRESIDENT) disposed off 8,046 shares at an average price of $98.20 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 26,734 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC).

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -8.17% down over the past 12 months and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) that is 27.76% higher over the same period.