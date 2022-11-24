Who are the Institutional Holders in American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)?

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) is -25.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.00 and a high of $39.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.29% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.92, the stock is -0.22% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -10.75% off its SMA200. AAT registered -26.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.52%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.66%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $418.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.89. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.31% and -28.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Assets Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.04M, and float is at 59.85M with Short Float at 1.48%.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RADY ERNEST S, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that RADY ERNEST S bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $28.35 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.99 million shares.

American Assets Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that RADY ERNEST S (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $27.75 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.98 million shares of the AAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, RADY ERNEST S (Chairman & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $27.90 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 6,957,855 shares of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT).

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) that is -16.09% lower over the past 12 months. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -40.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.