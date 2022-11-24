Who are the Institutional Holders in Coursera Inc. (COUR)?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) is -44.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $31.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $13.57, the stock is 2.76% and 12.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.96% off its SMA200. COUR registered -54.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.22%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.41%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has around 1138 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $496.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.33% and -56.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.30% this year

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.02M, and float is at 128.84M with Short Float at 3.61%.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Coursera Inc. (COUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Amanda, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Clark Amanda sold 9,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $13.79 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55752.0 shares.

Coursera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Ng Andrew Y. (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $12.95 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.29 million shares of the COUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Furniturewala Mustafa S. (SVP, Engineering) disposed off 2,156 shares at an average price of $11.70 for $25224.0. The insider now directly holds 371,062 shares of Coursera Inc. (COUR).

Coursera Inc. (COUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -26.68% down over the past 12 months and Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is 14.15% higher over the same period. Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is -49.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.