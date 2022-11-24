Who are the Institutional Holders in GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) is 94.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLOP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $8.30, the stock is 3.60% and 20.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 46.41% off its SMA200. GLOP registered 62.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.54%.

The stock witnessed a 6.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.28%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has around 2397 employees, a market worth around $438.24M and $354.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.46. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.17% and -2.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Analyst Forecasts

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.40% this year

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.76M, and float is at 35.40M with Short Float at 0.31%.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is trading 98.19% up over the past 12 months and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) that is 13.02% higher over the same period. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is -2.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.