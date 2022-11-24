Who are the Institutional Holders in Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)?

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) is -32.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $45.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INBX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $29.44, the stock is -5.64% and 10.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 46.12% off its SMA200. INBX registered -25.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.21%.

The stock witnessed a -6.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.36%, and is -10.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.12% over the week and 9.42% over the month.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 283.83% and -35.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.30%).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Analyst Forecasts

Inhibrx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.07M, and float is at 31.25M with Short Float at 14.78%.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kayyem Jon Faiz, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kayyem Jon Faiz sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $29.89 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.24 million shares.

Inhibrx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Lappe Mark (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $27.88 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.54 million shares of the INBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Eckelman Brendan P. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $33.51 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 2,195,553 shares of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -17.63% down over the past 12 months and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) that is 6.99% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 13.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.