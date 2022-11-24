Who are the Institutional Holders in Masimo Corporation (MASI)?

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) is -51.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.89 and a high of $299.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MASI stock was last observed hovering at around $142.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.54% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.94% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.02, the stock is 10.28% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -0.07% off its SMA200. MASI registered -50.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.78%.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.11%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $7.28B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.33 and Fwd P/E is 32.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.35% and -52.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masimo Corporation (MASI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masimo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.50M, and float is at 48.15M with Short Float at 6.05%.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Masimo Corporation (MASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIANI JOE E, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that KIANI JOE E bought 31,994 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $123.99 per share for a total of $3.97 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39778.0 shares.

Masimo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that KIANI JOE E (CEO and Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 7,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $129.27 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7784.0 shares of the MASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Mikkelson Adam (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $214.80 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,751 shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI).

Masimo Corporation (MASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -62.71% down over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is -13.51% lower over the same period.