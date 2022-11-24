Who are the Institutional Holders in National Instruments Corporation (NATI)?

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) is -5.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.81 and a high of $45.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NATI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.44% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.28, the stock is 5.27% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 9.49% off its SMA200. NATI registered -8.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.17%.

The stock witnessed a 1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.13%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $5.37B and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.17 and Fwd P/E is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.48% and -9.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Instruments Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.04M, and float is at 129.69M with Short Float at 2.47%.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at National Instruments Corporation (NATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starkloff Eric Howard, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Starkloff Eric Howard sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $32000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

National Instruments Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Favre Ritu (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $38.18 per share for $54865.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38465.0 shares of the NATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Starkloff Eric Howard (President & CEO) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $42.00 for $37800.0. The insider now directly holds 287,278 shares of National Instruments Corporation (NATI).

National Instruments Corporation (NATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) that is trading -22.73% down over the past 12 months and AMETEK Inc. (AME) that is -0.72% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 0.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.