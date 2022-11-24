Who are the Institutional Holders in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is 16.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.89 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $35.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $37.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.65% off the consensus price target high of $43.44 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.94% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.34, the stock is 3.93% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. PBA registered 13.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.78%.

The stock witnessed a 9.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.95%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has around 2349 employees, a market worth around $19.49B and $11.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.71. Distance from 52-week low is 22.33% and -17.31% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 551.56M, and float is at 551.15M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 34 times.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 5.50% up over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 62.11% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.