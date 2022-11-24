Who are the Institutional Holders in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is 22.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.4% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 42.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.86, the stock is -13.88% and -14.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. PNT registered -16.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.46%.

The stock witnessed a -19.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.48%, and is 13.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 61.41% and -37.52% from its 52-week high.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -318.90% this year

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.40M, and float is at 89.52M with Short Float at 8.02%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARGOLIN YAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARGOLIN YAEL bought 1,710 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $6.56 per share for a total of $11218.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1710.0 shares.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that SILBER ALLAN C (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 22,397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $6.50 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.27 million shares of the PNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, GOODMAN JONATHAN R. (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $6.33 for $37980.0. The insider now directly holds 41,872 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT).