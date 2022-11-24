Who are the Institutional Holders in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is -16.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $18.19, the stock is 0.57% and 9.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 21.03% off its SMA200. RCKT registered -27.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.55%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.20%, and is -6.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 140.45% and -31.33% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.68M, and float is at 72.29M with Short Float at 13.01%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 1,355,932 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $14.75 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.63 million shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Schwartz Jonathan David sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $16.41 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Shah Gaurav (CEO) acquired 22,000 shares at an average price of $17.34 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 517,639 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT).