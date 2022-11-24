Who is the Top Investor In AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)?

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) is -79.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $17.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is -29.41% and -43.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 9.19% at the moment leaves the stock -61.15% off its SMA200. AIRS registered -74.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.78%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -46.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.29%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 11.23% over the month.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $184.04M and $165.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.04. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.84% and -80.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.20% this year

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.64M, and float is at 41.73M with Short Float at 3.07%.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aaron Thomas J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aaron Thomas J bought 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $63000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50337.0 shares.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Higgins Kenneth (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $3.09 per share for $46350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59337.0 shares of the AIRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Dean Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $99000.0. The insider now directly holds 555,531 shares of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS).

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 34.08% up over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -9.53% lower over the same period. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is 0.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.