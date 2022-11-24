Who is the Top Investor In ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) is -38.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $194.23 and a high of $413.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANSS stock was last observed hovering at around $244.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93%.

Currently trading at $246.96, the stock is 6.36% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -6.26% off its SMA200. ANSS registered -37.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.16%.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $21.53B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.23 and Fwd P/E is 29.40. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.15% and -40.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.06M, and float is at 86.78M with Short Float at 1.21%.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Emswiler Shane, the company’s SVP, Products. SEC filings show that Emswiler Shane sold 436 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $233.59 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26572.0 shares.

ANSYS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Dorchak Glenda (Director) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $256.18 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4041.0 shares of the ANSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Emswiler Shane (SVP, Products) disposed off 3,471 shares at an average price of $311.84 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 27,339 shares of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -26.68% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -11.17% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 27.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.