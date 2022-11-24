Who is the Top Investor In Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA)?

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) is -78.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -26.21% and -40.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -70.08% off its SMA200. CHRA registered -77.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.38%.

The stock witnessed a -39.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.08%, and is 77.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.70% over the week and 14.37% over the month.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $35.87M and $320.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.08% and -82.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.72M, and float is at 17.67M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, bought 252,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.48 million shares.

Charah Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, (10% Owner) bought a total of 352,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $0.71 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.37 million shares of the CHRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Batarseh Jonathan (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 7,240 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $5278.0. The insider now directly holds 182,240 shares of Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA).