Who is the Top Investor In Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is -35.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.51 and a high of $47.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $29.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.14% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.48% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.75, the stock is 0.74% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -19.57% off its SMA200. HIW registered -37.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.86%.

The stock witnessed a 4.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.49%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $820.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.87 and Fwd P/E is 24.72. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.30% and -39.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Highwoods Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.18M, and float is at 103.68M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maiorana Brendan C, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $27.21 per share for a total of $40813.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39254.0 shares.

Highwoods Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Miller Jeffrey Douglas (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $28.25 per share for $28253.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Klinck Theodore J (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $28.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 246,445 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -15.17% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -32.09% lower over the same period. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -54.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.