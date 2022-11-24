Who is the Top Investor In NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)?

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is 1.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $18.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $16.11, the stock is -0.19% and 5.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 5.45% off its SMA200. NS registered 5.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.94%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.48%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.86% and -10.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analyst Forecasts

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.31M, and float is at 98.51M with Short Float at 4.26%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREEHEY WILLIAM E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREEHEY WILLIAM E bought 110,299 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $15.81 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.01 million shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is trading 7.54% up over the past 12 months and Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) that is 13.08% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 10.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.