Who is the Top Investor In Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is -56.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $7.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCUL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is -8.93% and -26.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -32.07% off its SMA200. OCUL registered -54.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.63%.

The stock witnessed a -18.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.67%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $230.30M and $49.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.66% and -59.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Analyst Forecasts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.70% this year

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.98M, and float is at 76.10M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUMMER ROAD LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 7,328 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $25648.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.12 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $3.90 per share for $38993.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.11 million shares of the OCUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $39982.0. The insider now directly holds 6,104,761 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading -66.79% down over the past 12 months and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) that is -24.89% lower over the same period.