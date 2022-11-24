Who is the Top Investor In Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) is -70.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $25.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLMA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 77.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is -16.08% and -13.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 7.87% at the moment leaves the stock -27.73% off its SMA200. OLMA registered -86.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.20%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.72%, and is -11.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.04% over the week and 11.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.00% and -89.34% from its 52-week high.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.80% this year

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.04M, and float is at 37.70M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.91 million shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Horn Kinney (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) sold a total of 5,253 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $4.75 per share for $24952.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2458.0 shares of the OLMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Horn Kinney (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) disposed off 5,251 shares at an average price of $6.85 for $35969.0. The insider now directly holds 2,458 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA).

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 34.08% higher over the same period.