Who is the Top Investor In PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)?

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is -19.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.10 and a high of $60.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.67% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.63% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.20, the stock is 5.40% and 9.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.64% off its SMA200. PCH registered -8.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.74%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.21%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has around 1299 employees, a market worth around $3.83B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 31.36. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.27% and -20.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.50% this year

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.78M, and float is at 79.18M with Short Float at 2.22%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CREMERS ERIC J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that CREMERS ERIC J sold 11,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $40.59 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Tyler Michele (VP, GC Corp Sec) sold a total of 297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $46.18 per share for $13715.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9631.0 shares of the PCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, COVEY MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 61,448 shares at an average price of $55.27 for $3.4 million. The insider now directly holds 130,923 shares of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -13.59% down over the past 12 months and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) that is -10.32% lower over the same period. Power REIT (PW) is -90.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.