Who is the Top Investor In PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) is 81.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.38 and a high of $52.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRCT stock was last observed hovering at around $45.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.33% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.18% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.40, the stock is 3.24% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 23.10% off its SMA200. PRCT registered 17.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.38%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.92%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $49.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 195.19% and -13.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.32M, and float is at 43.12M with Short Float at 6.20%.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krummel Thomas M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Krummel Thomas M sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $35.98 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82920.0 shares.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Nouri Alaleh (EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC.) sold a total of 678 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $35.06 per share for $23771.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46468.0 shares of the PRCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,249,000 shares at an average price of $29.90 for $37.35 million. The insider now directly holds 298,205 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT).

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 34.08% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.01% higher over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -20.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.