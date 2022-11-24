Who is the Top Investor In Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) is -66.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QSI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -8.36% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -25.96% off its SMA200. QSI registered -60.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.42%.

The stock witnessed a -12.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.55%, and is -12.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.47% and -68.84% from its 52-week high.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 89.90% this year

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.54M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LaPointe Christian, the company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. SEC filings show that LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $3.93 per share for a total of $78526.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Quantum-Si incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that ROTHBERG JONATHAN M (Interim CEO) bought a total of 25,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $3.10 per share for $79175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.57 million shares of the QSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, MCKENNA MICHAEL P (EVP, Product Development & Ops) disposed off 1,648 shares at an average price of $3.22 for $5307.0. The insider now directly holds 869,021 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI).