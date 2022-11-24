Who is the Top Investor In Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)?

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) is -48.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $17.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 3.49% and 21.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 19.45% off its SMA200. STRO registered -54.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.42%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.39%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $423.73M and $69.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.23% and -56.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.00% this year

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.48M, and float is at 54.23M with Short Float at 7.65%.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NEWELL WILLIAM J, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $7.75 per share for a total of $77508.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -4.37% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -59.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.