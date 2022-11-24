Who is the Top Investor In Valaris Limited (VAL)?

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is 82.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.46 and a high of $70.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95%.

Currently trading at $65.60, the stock is 0.59% and 11.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 26.73% off its SMA200. VAL registered 92.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.83%.

The stock witnessed a 5.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.07%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Valaris Limited (VAL) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.35 and Fwd P/E is 18.41. Distance from 52-week low is 122.67% and -6.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.60%).

Valaris Limited (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Valaris Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year

Valaris Limited (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.00M, and float is at 69.63M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Valaris Limited (VAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grable Colleen, the company’s VP – Controller. SEC filings show that Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $47.57 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15869.0 shares.