Woodward Inc. (WWD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is -10.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.26 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WWD stock was last observed hovering at around $99.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $96.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.4% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -34.73% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.35, the stock is 3.54% and 9.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -3.34% off its SMA200. WWD registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.02%.

The stock witnessed a 10.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.34%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $5.95B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.09 and Fwd P/E is 22.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.09% and -23.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodward Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.51M, and float is at 59.57M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Woodward Inc. (WWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hartman Mark D, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hartman Mark D sold 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $92.21 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2585.0 shares.

Woodward Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that BHALLA RAJEEV (Director) bought a total of 435 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $91.83 per share for $39945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 468.0 shares of the WWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, DONOVAN PAUL (Director) acquired 2,100 shares at an average price of $92.02 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 21,500 shares of Woodward Inc. (WWD).

Woodward Inc. (WWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.35% up over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 11.25% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -16.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.