XPEL Inc. (XPEL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) is -0.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.80 and a high of $87.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEL stock was last observed hovering at around $65.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.93% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.39% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.67, the stock is 3.91% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 15.69% off its SMA200. XPEL registered -7.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.90%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.62%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has around 709 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $315.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.62 and Fwd P/E is 30.80. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.03% and -22.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPEL Inc. (XPEL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPEL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.62M, and float is at 19.43M with Short Float at 6.68%.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at XPEL Inc. (XPEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klonne Mike, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Klonne Mike sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $62.51 per share for a total of $6251.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38425.0 shares.

XPEL Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Klonne Mike (Director) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $64.67 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38525.0 shares of the XPEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Adams Mark (Director) disposed off 19,513 shares at an average price of $67.73 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,246,788 shares of XPEL Inc. (XPEL).