A peek at Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC): Who has invested in It?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) is -96.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $140.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 15.23% and -19.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 19.32% at the moment leaves the stock -75.37% off its SMA200. ENSC registered -90.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.99%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.79%, and is 12.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.42% over the week and 22.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.02. Distance from 52-week low is 65.79% and -97.75% from its 52-week high.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 978.50% this year

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and Short Float at -.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kirkpatrick Lynn, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $0.53 per share for a total of $14216.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Kirkpatrick Lynn (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $0.49 per share for $34083.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the ENSC stock.