A peek at Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Who has invested in It?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is -17.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.80 and a high of $96.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JACK stock was last observed hovering at around $71.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.05% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 1.44% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.95, the stock is -15.51% and -11.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.25% off its SMA200. JACK registered -22.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.42%.

The stock witnessed a -16.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.66%, and is -16.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.30% and -25.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.30%).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack in the Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.90% this year

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.24M, and float is at 20.78M with Short Float at 6.69%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COOK RICHARD D, the company’s SVP – CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that COOK RICHARD D sold 149 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $87.97 per share for a total of $13108.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4207.0 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that SUPER SARAH L (SVP – CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) sold a total of 106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $75.41 per share for $7993.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4852.0 shares of the JACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, DARDEN TONY J (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 54 shares at an average price of $57.42 for $3101.0. The insider now directly holds 3,134 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -45.30% down over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is -49.00% lower over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 6.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.